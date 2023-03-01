Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wayfair (W)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently:

2/27/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $40.00.

2/24/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $124.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $48.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $62.00 to $40.00.

2/16/2023 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $38.00 to $60.00.

1/23/2023 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

1/23/2023 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

1/20/2023 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00.

1/18/2023 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2023 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

1/5/2023 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:W traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $54,029.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,585 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,363 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $54,029.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,585 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

