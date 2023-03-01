Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 2.6 %
Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. The stock has a market cap of £322.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,559.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.86. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.50 ($1.89).
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
