Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 2.6 %

Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. The stock has a market cap of £322.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,559.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.86. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.50 ($1.89).

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

