RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Sells $470,640.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.81. 234,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,333. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.57.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

