RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Director Sells $470,640.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $470,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE RBC traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.81. 234,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,333. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (RBC)
