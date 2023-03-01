Raymond James Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Stantec in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.56.

STN opened at C$79.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$69.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.19. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.12 and a 52-week high of C$83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

