Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44.
Slate Office REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
