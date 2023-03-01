Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 296.6% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Rakuten Group Stock Performance
Shares of Rakuten Group stock remained flat at $4.94 on Tuesday. 150,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,600. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.13. Rakuten Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.66.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
