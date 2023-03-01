Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
Raffles Medical Group stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Raffles Medical Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
About Raffles Medical Group
