Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,962,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,512,925 shares.The stock last traded at $13.97 and had previously closed at $13.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

