Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,962,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,512,925 shares.The stock last traded at $13.97 and had previously closed at $13.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Radius Global Infrastructure
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.