QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QCOM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.68. 5,039,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,169. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $170.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,206 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

