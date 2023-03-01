QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,206. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,950. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $170.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.