Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup increased their target price on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,598.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth $107,916,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after buying an additional 7,146,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

