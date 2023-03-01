Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issued By KeyCorp

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $39.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $67.22.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,091.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

