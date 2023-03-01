Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.3 %

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $111.49.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John's International



Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

