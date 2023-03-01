Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXSAP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. 5,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 8.07%.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

About Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.