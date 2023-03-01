Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
Shares of PXSAP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. 5,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 8.07%.
Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXSAP)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.