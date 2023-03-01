Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pyrophyte Acquisition alerts:

Pyrophyte Acquisition Price Performance

PHYT stock remained flat at $10.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 39,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,039. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.