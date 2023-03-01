PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $29.05

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.05, but opened at $27.10. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 529 shares traded.

PureTech Health Stock Down 6.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

