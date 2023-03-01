Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €70.00 by Baader Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($74.47) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Puma in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Puma stock opened at €60.40 ($64.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €82.12 ($87.36). The business’s fifty day moving average is €60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

