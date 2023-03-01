Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 188,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at $419,784.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares in the company, valued at $419,784.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,644,026.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $172,216 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

About Puma Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

