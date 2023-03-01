Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $101.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.