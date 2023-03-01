Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $101.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
