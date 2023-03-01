Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,651,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,721 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $30,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 467,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

