Prom 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.90 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00021597 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $93.45 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation.

