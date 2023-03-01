Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Profire Energy Price Performance

About Profire Energy

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 70,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,091. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Stories

