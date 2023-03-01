Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Up 94.5% in February

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,800 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the January 31st total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:PCSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 19,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,697. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its main product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

