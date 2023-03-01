Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 2,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $45.53.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.