Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. 2,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,641. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $45.53.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $280,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $660,000.

