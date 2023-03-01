Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.62. 122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 175.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 93,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.