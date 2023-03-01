Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 31st total of 417,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 235,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,008. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

