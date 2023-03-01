Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,801,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 330,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
