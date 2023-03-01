PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCHGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $10,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

