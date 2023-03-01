Potbelly (PBPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
