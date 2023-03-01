Potbelly (PBPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

About Potbelly

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Potbelly by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

