Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.15% of Pool worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,428,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Pool by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Pool by 4.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Pool by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,911,000 after buying an additional 39,123 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Down 1.8 %

POOL traded down $6.48 on Wednesday, hitting $350.38. 61,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,041. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $488.75. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.87.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.18.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.