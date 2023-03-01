Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 6.7%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 1,799,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,983,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth $58,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

