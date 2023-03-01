Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Up 6.7%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 1,799,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,983,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
