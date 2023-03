Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.45

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

