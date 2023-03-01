Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.54 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Playtika updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 329,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,362. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Playtika has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 1,628.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Playtika by 515.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Playtika by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

