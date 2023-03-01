Piper Sandler Downgrades American Well (NYSE:AMWL) to Neutral

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

AMWL opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.71. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $67,391.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,431,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,967.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $67,391.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,431,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,967.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock worth $1,101,981 in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Well by 16.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 353,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Well by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

