Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Increases Dividend to $1.85 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.85 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $150.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,726,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,185,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 252,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

