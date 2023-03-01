Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is First Trust Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.88% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $459,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $203.95. 2,166,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,563. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.51 and its 200 day moving average is $236.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

