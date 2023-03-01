Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

PNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.