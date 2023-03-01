PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PZC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Increases Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

