Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 752,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

