PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) PT Lowered to C$11.00

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHXHF remained flat at $5.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.70.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

