Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Raised to $35.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
