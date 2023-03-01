Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Raised to $35.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after acquiring an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,087,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,955,000 after purchasing an additional 641,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,888,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,175,000 after purchasing an additional 296,336 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,874,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,255,000 after acquiring an additional 691,059 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

