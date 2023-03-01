Perth Mint Gold Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.91 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $71.91 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1,838.02 or 0.07818901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00424509 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.53 or 0.28694001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

