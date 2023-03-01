Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. Perrigo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.
Perrigo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
Further Reading
