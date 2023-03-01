Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. Perrigo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 72,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

