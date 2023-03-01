Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 638,024 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 185,051 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 814,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 254,867 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.