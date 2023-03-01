PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,477,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, hitting $170.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,746. The company has a market cap of $235.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.59 and a 200 day moving average of $175.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

