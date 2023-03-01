PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS PXGYF remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Wednesday. PAX Global Technology has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

PAX Global Technology Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and sale of electronic payment terminal products and related services. Its products include Android SmartPOS, Android SmartTablet, Countertop, PINpad, Multiplane, and Classic POS. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States of America, and Italy.

