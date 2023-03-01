PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
PAX Global Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS PXGYF remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Wednesday. PAX Global Technology has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.
About PAX Global Technology
