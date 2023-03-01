Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 539771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PGRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Paramount Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -193.74%.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,800 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

