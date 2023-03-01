Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Trading Up 2.1%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.42 and last traded at C$20.34. Approximately 1,129,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 641,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.80, for a total transaction of C$228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,823 shares in the company, valued at C$246,764.40. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.