Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 17th

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.64. 418,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$18.14 and a twelve month high of C$38.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.80, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,764.40. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

