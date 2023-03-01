Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $186.52. The stock had a trading volume of 654,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,439. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,568.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,163 shares of company stock worth $43,887,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.



